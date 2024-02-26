Dominguez (elbow) took approximately 20 swings off a batting tee Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Swinging off a tee for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery in September, Dominguez said he checked out fine and plans to swing the bat again Wednesday. He's been able to take part in outfield drills this spring, but he'll still need to complete hitting and throwing programs before he's ready to play in games, likely at some point during the summer.