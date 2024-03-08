Dominguez (elbow) has increased his throwing to 75 feet and will begin hitting from both sides of the plate Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Dominguez has been progressing without incident as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. The young outfielder will continue to be brought along slowly, with a return to the Yankees expected approximately around midseason.
