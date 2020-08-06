Loaisiga allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings in the second game of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Phillies on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Loaisiga was used a starter given the doubleheader, though the team still limited his workload to 51 pitches. The lone run he surrendered came in the second inning, when he allowed an RBI-single to Andrew Knapp. Loaisiga will likely return to a multi-inning reliever role.