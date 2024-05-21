The Yankees transferred Vivas' (undisclosed) rehab assignment Tuesday from Single-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley.

Vivas remains on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list with an unspecified injury, which has prevented him from playing with the affiliate since April 24. The infielder appears to be closing in on a return to the Triple-A club, however, after going 1-for-11 with three walks and a stolen base across his four rehab appearances with Tampa last week.