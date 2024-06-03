Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Vivas (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Vivas has made five starts since being activated, going 4-for-17 with four walks, three RBI and three runs. The 23-year-old has already been on the IL on two occasions in 2024, as he opened the season on the shelf due to an orbital fracture that he suffered late in spring training. Vivas is slashing .208/.333/.292 overall through seven games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.