Vivas will start at second base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Vivas will remain in the lineup for a fifth game in a row after going 4-for-11 with two doubles, four walks, one stolen base and one RBI over the prior four contests. Four of those starts have come at second base, but assuming CJ Abrams quickly moves past the back issue that resulted in him being scratched from the lineup Monday, Vivas could end up pushing Brady House for playing time at the hot corner during the final month of the season.