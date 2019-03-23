Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Placed on 60-day injured list
Montgomery (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Montgomery revealed earlier in the day that he doesn't expect to be ready to pitch in the majors until mid-August, thus making it unsurprising the Yankees will stash him on the 60-day IL. At this point in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Montgomery is throwing off a half mound, but not at full effort. He's expected to resume tossing fastballs off a full mound next week, but will again be barred from throwing at full capacity.
