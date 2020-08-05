Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montgomery will make his next start Thursday against the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After capturing the win in his season debut July 31 against the Red Sox, Montgomery would have been available to start Wednesday in one of the Yankees' two doubleheader contests, but Boone opted to give the southpaw an extra day of rest. Instead, J.A. Happ will start the first game of the twin bill, while the Yankees are expected to treat the second contest as a bullpen day.