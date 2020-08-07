Montgomery (1-1) suffered the loss against Philadelphia on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

After shining in his season debut last Friday, Montgomery couldn't tame the Phillies' offense, yielding five earned runs for the first time since his rookie campaign. The southpaw was torched by a three-run homer off the bat of J.T. Realmuto in the first inning, then gave up an additional pair of runs on a Phil Gosselin double in the third. The Yankees have a pair of off days coming up, so Montgomery isn't likely to take the mound again until next weekend against Boston.