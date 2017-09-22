Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Won't start this weekend
Montgomery has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Jaime Garcia will take the ball, as it seems the Yankees will move back to a five-man rotation. However, it would make sense for Montgomery to start the final game of the regular season against the Blue Jays, which would allow Luis Severino to be saved for the wild-card game. Considering it is unclear when or if he will start again in 2017, Montgomery is a cut candidate in single-season leagues.
