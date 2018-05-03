Sheffield was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old continues to impress, as he produced a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 innings for Double-A Trenton this season. Sheffield will now get his first taste of the Triple-A level, though at age 21, a callup to the big leagues this season still seems to be unlikely barring a rush of injuries. Yankees' vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring said his performance and development will dictate further promotion however, so a stellar showing with the RailRiders could force the team's hand.