Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Advances to Triple-A
Sheffield was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old continues to impress, as he produced a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 innings for Double-A Trenton this season. Sheffield will now get his first taste of the Triple-A level, though at age 21, a callup to the big leagues this season still seems to be unlikely barring a rush of injuries. Yankees' vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring said his performance and development will dictate further promotion however, so a stellar showing with the RailRiders could force the team's hand.
