Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Will pitch Wednesday
Sheffield (shoulder) will take the hill against Pawtucket on Wednesday, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader reports.
Sheffield was placed on the minor-league DL this past weekend due to shoulder tightness. As expected, this minor issue won't sideline Sheffield for longer than one start as he's set to face Pawtucket for the second time this month. Over seven appearances this season, Sheffield has logged a 2.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
