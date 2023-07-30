Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

After entering Saturday's contest 2-for-24 (.083) in his last 11 appearances, Higashioka delivered a trio of hits, including a solo homer off Cole Irvin in the sixth. The outing was much-needed for Higashioka, who assumed primary catching duties earlier this week with Jose Trevino (wrist) undergoing season-ending surgery but had gone hitless since receiving the starting job. Though Ben Rortvedt could push Higashioka for catching duties if his struggles at the plate continue, Saturday's outing likely earned Higashioka more opportunities to cement himself as the clear No. 1 option.