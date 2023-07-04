Higashioka went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 6-3 victory versus the Orioles.

Higashioka followed Anthony Volpe's fifth-inning solo shot with one of his own to help the Yankees rally from an early deficit. The long ball was the backstop's first since May 13, a span of 34 games. Higashioka went deep 10 times in each of the past two seasons but may have trouble reaching that mark this year, as he's tallied just four homers with more than half of the campaign in the rearview mirror.