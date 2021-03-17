Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Higashioka (side) to catch in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Higashioka wasn't available to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers after experiencing some side soreness, but the Yankees don't seem too concerned about the injury. Boone noted that Higashioka had a "good day" in terms of treatment while he sat out Tuesday, and the 30-year-old will likely be able to work out in some capacity over the next few days. Higashioka looks on track to enter Opening Day as the top backup to Gary Sanchez.