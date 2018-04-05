Medina will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

This was the expectation all offseason, as Medina, despite all his physical gifts, is still very raw. He walked 14 batters in 23 innings in the Appalachian League last year while flashing frontline starter upside. The 6-foot-1 righty only threw 38.2 innings in 2017, so the fact that he won't open the year in a full-season league lines up well with a likely innings cap this year. Few rookie-level pitchers can match his upside, so if an impatient dynasty-league owner drops him before short-season leagues begin, it would be wise to scoop him up.