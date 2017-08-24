Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans eight in Wednesday's win
Severino (11-5) cruised to an easy win over the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing only one run on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out eight.
The Yankees handed him a 6-0 lead by the top of the third inning, and Severino took it from there. The right-hander has now won six of his eight starts since the All-Star break, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB in 50 innings over that stretch. He'll next take the mound Monday at home against Cleveland.
