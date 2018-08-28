Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans seven, saddled with loss

Tanaka (9-5) allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings as he took the loss Monday against the White Sox.

Tanaka cruised through the first five innings untouched, but he surrendered three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh before leaving the game down by a pair. The 29-year-old suffered his third loss in four starts, giving up 13 runs while punching out 19 across 22 innings during that span. Tanaka will attempt to notch his 10th victory of the 2018 campaign in his next start, which lines up for Saturday against Detroit.