Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Notches first win
Tanaka (1-0) picked up the win by allowing one run on six hits and striking out five over 5.2 innings Thursday against Baltimore.
Tanaka looked sharp in the season opener, surrendering his lone run in the fourth inning on an RBI single to center. The 30-year-old right-hander is coming off a decent 2018 campaign, posting a 3.75 ERA with a 159:35 K:BB over 156 frames. He'll aim to continue his early success in his second start of the year Wednesday against Detroit.
