King (elbow) underwent surgery Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
King has been ruled out for the season due to a fractured right elbow, and his procedure addressed that issue. The status of his ligament isn't yet clear, and the right-hander will be evaluated in 8-10 weeks to determine whether he'll require Tommy John surgery. If King doesn't need to undergo the procedure, the Yankees hope to have him back in time for spring training 2023.
More News
-
Yankees' Michael King: Expected to avoid Tommy John•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Could need Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Suffers elbow fracture•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Departs with elbow injury•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Takes tough-luck loss Friday•