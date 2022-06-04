Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's game against the Tigers.
He is hitting .268/.279/.317 with zero home runs, three steals, seven strikeouts and one walk in 43 plate appearances in the majors. Andujar will likely be back up with the big club later this season, but for now Matt Carpenter has won the starts at designated hitter against righties.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sitting out Game 1 on Thursday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Swipes bag Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Starting sixth straight game•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Provides offensive spark in win•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Back from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Heading to Triple-A•