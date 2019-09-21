Yankees' Mike Ford: Collects three hits
Ford went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over Blue Jays.
Serving as the first baseman, Ford gave the Yankees a lead they would not relinquish with a fourth-inning RBI single, and added a sixth-inning ground-rule double and a second RBI single in the seventh. Despite the productive game, the 27-year-old has a difficult path to playing time with Edwin Encarnacion (oblique) set to return and Luke Voit also available. Nevertheless, Ford is slashing a solid .244/.333/.526 with 11 homers and 21 RBI in just 135 at-bats this season.
