Ford is being considered for a spot on the postseason roster, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Ford lost time to Luke Voit through the first part of September, but Voit's current 1-for-32 slump combined with Ford's strong play has brought into question which player will make the ALDS roster. Through 14 games in September, Ford is slashing .364/.447/.727 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.175 OPS.