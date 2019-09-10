Tauchman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a Grade 2 left calf strain.

The diagnosis and accompanying 6-to-8 week recovery timetable take Tauchman out for the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason as well, though a return can't be completely ruled out if the Yankees make it deep into October. Tauchman's 128 wRC+ ranks 52nd among all players with at least 250 plate appearances this season, but on this team, he won't be assured anything for 2020.

