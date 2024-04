Tauchman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Tauchman had started three straight against right-handers but will take a seat Friday with the Dodgers throwing Bobby Miller. He's essentially been in an indirect platoon with Nick Madrigal, getting starts in the outfield on days the Cubs' regular outfielders are in the designated hitter spot and Christopher Morel is at third base. Madrigal is at the hot corner Friday while Morel serves as the DH.