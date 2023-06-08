Cortes was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a left rotator cuff strain.

Cortes was diagnosed with the injury earlier this week and is going to be shut down from throwing for at least the next 13 days or so. The best-case scenario probably puts him back in the Yankees' rotation just before the All-Star break. Randy Vasquez will be up to make a spot start in the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, but New York won't need a dedicated fifth starter again until closer to the end of June.