Cortes (shoulder) covered 2.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday for Double-A Somerset, striking out four while allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks.

Cortes' appearance was his first at any level since May 30 following a prolonged recovery from a left rotator cuff strain. The southpaw was lifted after 42 pitches Sunday, and manager Aaron Boone previously said that Cortes would likely require three rehab starts in total before being ready to return from the 60-day injured list. If he escapes his subsequent two rehab outings free of setbacks, Cortes could rejoin the Yankees rotation when he's first eligible for activation Aug. 3.