Cortes (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Carlos Rodon. Cortes is slated to face hitters this weekend and wouldn't seem to be too far off from a rehab assignment, but he now won't be eligible for activation until August 3. He has not suffered a setback, but rather he and the Yankees are just wanting to take things slowly.