Gonzalez was carted off the field after fouling a pitch off his face Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was reassigned to minor-league camp earlier in the day, and his status for the start of the minor-league season now appears to be in jeopardy following this scary injury. The team should have more information on the extent of the injury after further evaluation.
