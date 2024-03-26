Gonzalez suffered a right orbital fracture during Monday's exhibition against Diablos Rojos de Mexico, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez fouled a pitch off his face and was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation. He's expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
