Gonzalez was treated for a bruised right eye at the stadium and was then transferred to Centro Medico ABC Hospital in Mexico City for further testing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was forced from Monday's game after fouling a pitch off his face, and he was eventually carted off the field. He was in line to begin the 2024 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to suffering the injury.