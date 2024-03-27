Gonzalez (orbital) was recently discharged from a hospital in Mexico City and is at home resting, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez suffered a right orbital fracture after fouling a pitch off his face during an exhibition game Monday. Though he seems to be doing much better two days after suffering the injury, the Yankees don't have a timeline for when he'll be ready for game action. Once Gonzalez is cleared, he'll head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.