The Yankees reassigned Gonzalez to minor-league camp Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was removed from the 40-man roster in January but played his way into contention for an Opening Day roster spot with a nice showing this spring. He ultimately fell short, though, and will provide outfield depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Yankees' Oscar Gonzalez: Remains in organization•
-
Yankees' Oscar Gonzalez: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Oscar Gonzalez: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Recalled, hitting fifth Sunday•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Returns to minors•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Out of lineup again Friday•