The Yankees outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old has lost his spot on the 40-man roster but will stick around in the organization as outfield depth. Gonzalez has put up a .712 OPS with 13 home runs over 562 plate appearances at the major-league level.
