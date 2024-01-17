Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.
The club needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Marcus Stroman. Gonzalez was just claimed off waivers by the Yankees in December and will now go through the waiver process again. The 26-year-old showed promise in 2022 but slashed just .214/.239/.312 across 180 plate appearances in the majors in 2023.
