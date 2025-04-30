Now Playing

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Gonzalez is on the bench for the second straight game, and his time as a regular in the San Diego lineup appears to have come to an end with the recent returns of Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward from the injured list. The 27-year-old should be able to maintain steady playing time against left-handed pitching, filling the short side of a platoon either with Heyward in left field or with Gavin Sheets at designated hitter.

