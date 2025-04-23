Gonzalez will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
He'll stick in the lineup for the eighth consecutive game after going 7-for-24 with a double and two RBI over the prior seven contests. With all of Jackson Merrill (hamstring), Brandon Lockridge (hamstring), Jason Heyward (knee) Jake Cronenworth (ribs) and Luis Arraez (concussion) on the injured list, Gonzalez could be in store for a near-everyday role until San Diego gets at least a couple of those players back in action.
