Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will replace Jackson Merrill (hamstring) on the 26-man roster after Merrill was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Gonzalez has produced a .290 average with three home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 31 at-bats in seven games with El Paso so far this season. The 27-year-old will provide San Diego with another depth option in the outfield with Merrill unavailable.