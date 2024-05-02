Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Gonzalez (orbital) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Gonzalez picked up his first starts of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday and Wednesday, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base. The 26-year-old outfielder/designated hitter missed the first month of the season while recovering from a fractured right orbital, which he sustained when he fouled a ball off his face in a March 25 exhibition. Gonzalez appeared in five rehab games for Single-A Tampa before joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's active roster.