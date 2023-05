Vasquez will make his major-league debut for the Yankees on Friday versus the Padres, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees don't have a starter listed for Friday, but Vasquez was spotted in the clubhouse and confirmed to reports that he'd be starting. Vasquez has posted a 4.85 ERA and 50:23 K:BB over 42.2 innings covering nine starts this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's a solid pitching prospect but wouldn't be an advisable streamer versus San Diego.