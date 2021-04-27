Chirinos (wrist) is slated to catch and bat seventh Tuesday in a game at the Yankees' alternate site, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The veteran catcher will be taking part in his first game action since March 10, when he fractured his right wrist in a Grapefruit League contest against the Pirates. He underwent surgery soon after, missing just over a month before gaining clearance for full baseball activities. It's unclear whether Chirinos plans to remain at the alternate site with the hope of being promoted to the big-league roster in the near future; he could also report to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre when the minor-league season starts next week.