Austin was ejected from Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox in the seventh inning after rushing the mound and triggering a bench-clearing brawl.

Joe Kelly plunked him with a fastball to set off the incident, but the seeds of the brawl were planted four innings earlier, when Austin slid into Brock Holt at second base with what the Red Sox felt were high spikes and a somewhat reckless disregard for Holt's well-being. Austin went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI before being replaced at designated hitter by Shane Robinson, and further league discipline could be forthcoming for the 26-year-old.