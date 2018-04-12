Austin is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Austin will occupy a spot on the bench as Neil Walker draws a start at first with right-hander Rick Porcello taking the hill in the series finale for Boston. During Wednesday's victory, Austin was included in a pair of bench-clearing brawls, the second of which ended with his ejection in the seventh inning after he charged the mound following a Joe Kelly fastball to his back.

