Wade stole second base and scored as a pinch-runner in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Wade was summoned for his speed in the eighth inning of a tie game. He pinch ran for Miguel Andujar and wasted little time stealing second, then came around to score the decisive run on Clint Frazier's double. In addition to his three thefts on the season, Wade is slashing .250/.302/.300 with 10 runs and two RBI.