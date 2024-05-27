Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Gomez will return to Triple-A after tossing a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in the team's 8-0 victory over San Diego on Friday. The right-hander was filling in for Nick Burdi (hip) on the major-league roster, but with Ian Hamilton (illness) set to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of the team's series in Anaheim on Tuesday, Gomez was the odd man out with New York.