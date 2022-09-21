Britton (elbow) rejoined the Yankees on Wednesday and could be activated from the 60-day injured list within the next few days, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Britton, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the UCL surgery he underwent last September, confirmed that he has completed his minor-league rehab assignment, which he began Aug. 24. Between stops at Single-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Britton cobbled together a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 6.2 innings. Given his lengthy layoff from big-league action, Britton could be eased back into the New York bullpen in a low-leverage role, despite his strong showing on the rehab assignment and his excellent track record in the majors for his career.