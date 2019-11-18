Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Monday
Sabonis (hip) will play in Monday's game against Brooklyn, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis will play despite continuing to struggle with a minor right hip bruise. The Gonzaga product is averaging 18.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.5 minutes through 11 games this year.
