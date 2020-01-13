Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Added to injury report
Anderson (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Anderson is apparently dealing with a bout of right foot soreness. Even if he's cleared to play, Anderson doesn't figure to play a huge role for Memphis; across six games in January, he's averaging 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 11.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Role remains minimal•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Grabs nine boards as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Hands out seven dimes in 12 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...