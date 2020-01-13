Play

Anderson (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Anderson is apparently dealing with a bout of right foot soreness. Even if he's cleared to play, Anderson doesn't figure to play a huge role for Memphis; across six games in January, he's averaging 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 11.5 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories