Share Video

Link copied!

Anderson (hip) was able to practice Monday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

It's unclear if Anderson had any limitations Monday, but Moore noted that he appeared to be doing better. Anderson left Saturday's Game 1 against the Suns early due to a hip pointer and was unable to return. More clarity is expected on his status for Tuesday's Game 2 when Minnesota releases their official injury report Monday evening.

More News