McDaniels (hip) was a partial participant at Friday's shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McDaniels is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hornets, but it's encouraging that he was present for the team's morning shootaround, even in a limited capacity. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.